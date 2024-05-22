Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Up 2.3%

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $169.81 and last traded at $168.52. 16,810,678 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 67,721,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $164.66.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.26.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.85 billion, a PE ratio of 247.83, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.66.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total value of $316,571.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at $794,069.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total transaction of $316,571.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,069.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total value of $2,660,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,343,378.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 165,650 shares of company stock valued at $31,761,199. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 926.7% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

