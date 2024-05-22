Tillman Hartley LLC Acquires 3,330 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Tillman Hartley LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up 2.7% of Tillman Hartley LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Tillman Hartley LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $7,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6,775.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 386,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,965,000 after acquiring an additional 381,106 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,012,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,193,000 after acquiring an additional 243,543 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Compass Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BIV traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $74.48. 818,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,221,580. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $70.43 and a 52-week high of $76.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.75.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

