Omni Network (OMNI) Trading 2.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Omni Network (OMNI) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. Omni Network has a total market cap of $154.27 million and $22.01 million worth of Omni Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Omni Network has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Omni Network token can now be purchased for about $14.85 or 0.00021351 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Omni Network Token Profile

Omni Network was first traded on April 10th, 2022. Omni Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,391,492 tokens. Omni Network’s official Twitter account is @omnifdn. The official website for Omni Network is omni.network. Omni Network’s official message board is news.omni.network.

Buying and Selling Omni Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni Network (OMNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Omni Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 10,391,492 in circulation. The last known price of Omni Network is 15.13523365 USD and is down -3.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $30,400,751.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://omni.network/.”

