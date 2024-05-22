Bitcoin One Day Volume Hits $32.42 Billion (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. Bitcoin has a total market cap of $1,371.87 billion and approximately $32.42 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar. One Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $69,631.38 on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $501.93 or 0.00720833 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.50 or 0.00066785 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.68 or 0.00094325 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000268 BTC.
Bitcoin Profile
Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,701,950 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase.
