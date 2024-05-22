Bitcoin One Day Volume Hits $32.42 Billion (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. Bitcoin has a total market cap of $1,371.87 billion and approximately $32.42 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar. One Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $69,631.38 on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $501.93 or 0.00720833 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.50 or 0.00066785 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.68 or 0.00094325 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Bitcoin Profile

Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,701,950 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org.

Bitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency that uses peer-to-peer technology and a blockchain to record transactions. It was created by Satoshi Nakamoto and the first block was mined on January 3, 2009. Bitcoin transactions are recorded on a blockchain, which is a distributed ledger that can be accessed by anyone to verify transactions. Transactions are verified by miners, who are rewarded with a set amount of Bitcoin and transaction fees. The supply of Bitcoin is limited to 21 million coins and it is divisible to eight decimal places. A wallet is needed to use Bitcoin and it consists of a public key, which is used to send and receive payments, and a private key, which is used to control the wallet. Bitcoin can be used for a variety of purposes, including everyday transactions, as a store of value, or for investment.”

