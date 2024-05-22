Wrapped TRON Price Tops $0.12 (WTRX)

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 22nd. Over the last seven days, Wrapped TRON has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. One Wrapped TRON coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000173 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped TRON has a market cap of $10.54 billion and $1.68 million worth of Wrapped TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Wrapped TRON

Wrapped TRON’s total supply is 87,423,199,835 coins and its circulating supply is 87,423,167,444 coins. The official website for Wrapped TRON is tron.network. Wrapped TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation. Wrapped TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wrapped TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped TRON

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TRON (WTRX) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped TRON has a current supply of 87,428,482,784.10507 with 87,428,473,247.39183 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped TRON is 0.12338613 USD and is up 0.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 32 active market(s) with $990,352.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tron.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped TRON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

