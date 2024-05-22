Seven Mile Advisory Trims Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Seven Mile Advisory decreased its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 723 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Seven Mile Advisory’s holdings in Amgen were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMGN. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 2,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the third quarter worth $30,000. 76.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised Amgen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. William Blair raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Amgen from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $324.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.65.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $314.20. 782,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,821,468. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $282.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.55 billion, a PE ratio of 44.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.60. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.71 and a 52-week high of $329.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.20. Amgen had a return on equity of 156.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 128.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total transaction of $662,811.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,268.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

