Davis R M Inc. Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Davis R M Inc. boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 8.5% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 24,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 12.5% during the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 52,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 5,859 shares during the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth $369,000. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 22.1% in the third quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 41,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 7,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on KO. Barclays raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.58.
In related news, EVP Henrique Braun sold 57,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.08, for a total transaction of $3,614,357.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,309,555.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $1,102,114.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Henrique Braun sold 57,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.08, for a total transaction of $3,614,357.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,309,555.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 446,577 shares of company stock worth $27,385,816 in the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
KO stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.90. 2,392,859 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,420,455. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.80. The company has a market cap of $270.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.57. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $51.55 and a 52 week high of $63.76.
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 23.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 77.60%.
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
