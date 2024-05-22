Pzena Investment Management LLC Sells 56,100 Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Pzena Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,876,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 56,100 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned 2.20% of AXIS Capital worth $103,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AXS. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in AXIS Capital by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 42,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 19,019 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in AXIS Capital by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,109 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in AXIS Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $474,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in AXIS Capital by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on AXS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on AXIS Capital from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on AXIS Capital from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director W Marston Becker acquired 3,025 shares of AXIS Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.58 per share, for a total transaction of $201,404.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,452,842.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AXIS Capital Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE AXS traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.45. 386,740 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,687. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.80. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $51.61 and a 1 year high of $72.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.92 and a 200 day moving average of $59.92.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

AXIS Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.91%.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.