Pzena Investment Management LLC Has $91.27 Million Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 193,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $91,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of ELV traded up $2.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $548.59. 419,030 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,009,816. The stock has a market cap of $127.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $522.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $496.68. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $412.00 and a 12 month high of $550.34.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $42.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.49 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.46 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.64%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total transaction of $7,531,605.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,791,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Elevance Health from $602.00 to $604.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Elevance Health from $574.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Elevance Health from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $587.42.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Read More

