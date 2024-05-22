Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Shares Sold by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,080,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,908 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned approximately 3.50% of Spectrum Brands worth $86,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 1,713.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 53.3% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000.

Spectrum Brands stock traded down $1.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 440,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,098. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.27 and a fifty-two week high of $96.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 1.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.20.

Spectrum Brands ( NYSE:SPB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $1.13. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 68.11%. The company had revenue of $718.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Spectrum Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.40%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SPB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $88.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.86.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

