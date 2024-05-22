Pzena Investment Management LLC Has $116.99 Million Stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Pzena Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 32.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,160,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 558,043 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned about 0.48% of Cardinal Health worth $116,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at $258,499,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,128,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862,291 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 118.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,516,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,816,000 after acquiring an additional 823,520 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at $464,800,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,027,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,222,000 after acquiring an additional 404,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on CAH. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.57.

Cardinal Health Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CAH traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.48. The company had a trading volume of 844,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,212,122. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.60. The stock has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.71. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.90 and a 52-week high of $116.04.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $54.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.05 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 54.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.5056 dividend. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

See Also

