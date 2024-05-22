JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Shares Sold by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,347,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288,645 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned 0.09% of JELD-WEN worth $138,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JELD. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in JELD-WEN in the 4th quarter worth about $2,124,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 99.9% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 251,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,754,000 after purchasing an additional 125,837 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 146.5% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 302,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,718,000 after purchasing an additional 179,998 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,790,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,442,000 after purchasing an additional 344,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

JELD-WEN Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of JELD stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $15.53. 438,324 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 669,866. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.02 and a 12-month high of $21.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.83 and a beta of 2.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 19th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.12. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other JELD-WEN news, Director Roderick Wendt sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total value of $307,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 294,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,060,604.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JELD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on JELD-WEN in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on JELD-WEN from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. B. Riley raised their price objective on JELD-WEN from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com lowered JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on JELD-WEN from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Get Our Latest Report on JELD

About JELD-WEN

(Free Report)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JELD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.