JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Shares Sold by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,347,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288,645 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned 0.09% of JELD-WEN worth $138,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JELD. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in JELD-WEN in the 4th quarter worth about $2,124,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 99.9% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 251,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,754,000 after purchasing an additional 125,837 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 146.5% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 302,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,718,000 after purchasing an additional 179,998 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,790,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,442,000 after purchasing an additional 344,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.
JELD-WEN Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of JELD stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $15.53. 438,324 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 669,866. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.02 and a 12-month high of $21.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.83 and a beta of 2.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.07.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other JELD-WEN news, Director Roderick Wendt sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total value of $307,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 294,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,060,604.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
JELD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on JELD-WEN in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on JELD-WEN from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. B. Riley raised their price objective on JELD-WEN from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com lowered JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on JELD-WEN from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.
About JELD-WEN
JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than JELD-WEN
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- TJX Companies Can Hit New Highs; Double-Digit Upside to Follow
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- A Hidden Gem Retailer With 20% Upside
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Zoom Stock’s Earnings Volatility Picked Up a Lot of Buyers
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JELD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.