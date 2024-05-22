Pzena Investment Management LLC Buys 89,103 Shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,893,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,103 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned 0.08% of ScanSource worth $74,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCSC. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of ScanSource by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in ScanSource by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in ScanSource in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in ScanSource in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of ScanSource by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 20,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Peter C. Browning sold 7,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.44, for a total transaction of $347,835.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,927.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Peter C. Browning sold 7,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.44, for a total transaction of $347,835.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,927.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Alexander Mathis sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total transaction of $47,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,866.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,743 shares of company stock valued at $454,202. 4.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ScanSource Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of SCSC traded up $0.69 on Wednesday, hitting $50.42. 87,248 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,755. ScanSource, Inc. has a one year low of $26.99 and a one year high of $50.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.20.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $752.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.10 million. ScanSource had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ScanSource

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

