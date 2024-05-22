GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Shares Sold by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 666,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,145 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned about 1.64% of GMS worth $54,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GMS by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 123,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,895,000 after buying an additional 12,120 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in GMS by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 15,465 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GMS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $463,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in GMS by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 190,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,184,000 after acquiring an additional 28,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its position in GMS by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 478,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,410,000 after acquiring an additional 51,745 shares during the period. 95.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GMS shares. StockNews.com cut shares of GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on GMS from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on GMS from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Stephens increased their price objective on GMS from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of GMS from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.63.

NYSE GMS traded down $1.59 on Wednesday, reaching $93.51. The stock had a trading volume of 122,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,856. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.91. GMS Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.58 and a 12-month high of $101.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.71.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. GMS had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 25.65%. GMS’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GMS Inc. will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 6,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total transaction of $611,436.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,691,060.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 6,266 shares of GMS stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total transaction of $611,436.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,691,060.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.57, for a total value of $1,931,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,465.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,820 shares of company stock worth $3,561,192. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

