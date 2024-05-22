Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Stock Position Decreased by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,573,865 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 250,218 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $60,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 54.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 129,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after buying an additional 45,863 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 83,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 23,700 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $905,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Old National Bancorp by 66.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,017,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,787,000 after purchasing an additional 406,970 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Old National Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of ONB traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $17.06. 881,410 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,089,589. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.83. Old National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.21 and a 12 month high of $17.82.

Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $440.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.00 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on ONB. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Old National Bancorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Brendon B. Falconer sold 49,375 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total transaction of $803,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,444,231.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Featured Articles

