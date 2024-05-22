Divergent Wealth Advisors Acquires 6,208 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Divergent Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 171.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,208 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.2% of Divergent Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Divergent Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TLT. Shelton Capital Management raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 2,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 8,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 26,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.62. 15,049,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,807,633. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.21. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $82.42 and a 52-week high of $103.95. The company has a market cap of $46.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.3077 dividend. This represents a $3.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

