Divergent Wealth Advisors Increases Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Divergent Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 29.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,425 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.1% of Divergent Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Divergent Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 21,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 72,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 12,169 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 116,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 4,325 shares during the period. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 176,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 5,838 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSCO stock remained flat at $21.01 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 438,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,357. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.53 and a 12 month high of $21.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.92.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.0658 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.