Divergent Wealth Advisors Takes $403,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS)

Divergent Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF comprises 0.1% of Divergent Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,115,000. Blue Barn Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $944,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,753,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,960,000 after acquiring an additional 107,577 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 17,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,042,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ BSCS traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $19.90. The company had a trading volume of 314,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,464. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.07 and a 52 week high of $20.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.91 and its 200-day moving average is $19.97.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a $0.0784 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.