Divergent Wealth Advisors Reduces Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Divergent Wealth Advisors reduced its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 518.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,300,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,176,000 after acquiring an additional 23,726,348 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,144,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,363,000 after buying an additional 2,579,005 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 10,281,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,108 shares during the period. Steele Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,562,000. Finally, Alliance Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,813,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of SCHX traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.64. 707,551 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,724,420. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $48.31 and a 1 year high of $63.01. The company has a market cap of $40.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.18.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

