Divergent Wealth Advisors Sells 22,348 Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Divergent Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 398,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,348 shares during the quarter. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises 4.2% of Divergent Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Divergent Wealth Advisors owned 0.21% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $20,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $66,000.

Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,203,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,734,654. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.58. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.37 and a 52 week high of $50.76.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

