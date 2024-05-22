Divergent Wealth Advisors Has $71.46 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Divergent Wealth Advisors increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 648,869 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,974 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 15.0% of Divergent Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Divergent Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $71,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Sinecera Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Sinecera Capital LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 21,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 30.0% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SHV traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.36. 1,689,775 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,319,682. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.85 and a one year high of $110.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.28.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a $0.4637 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

