983 Shares in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Purchased by Central Valley Advisors LLC

Central Valley Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 983 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LOW. InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $402,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,560 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 4,373 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on LOW. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $250.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $271.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.33.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE LOW traded down $3.65 on Wednesday, reaching $221.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,538,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,432,205. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.85 and a 12-month high of $262.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $238.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.74.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The company had revenue of $21.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.43%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

