Central Valley Advisors LLC Invests $207,000 in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Central Valley Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,480,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,520,000 after acquiring an additional 120,665 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,650,000. AGF Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,735,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,683,000 after purchasing an additional 429,936 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 5,832,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,468,000 after purchasing an additional 62,595 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.27. 3,395,531 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,617,542. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.45. The firm has a market cap of $94.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.55. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $60.75 and a one year high of $77.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.16 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mondelez International

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.