JPL Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 68,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. TSA Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,359,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,665,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,966,000 after purchasing an additional 408,054 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Finally, Jordan Park Group LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 4,990,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,991,000 after acquiring an additional 698,834 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS GOVT traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $22.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,374,523 shares. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.58.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.0583 dividend. This is a boost from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

