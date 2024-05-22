Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Trading 2.1% Higher

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $79.72 and last traded at $79.35. Approximately 4,608,264 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 10,032,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.43.

Starbucks Trading Up 3.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $91.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.79 and its 200-day moving average is $92.22.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.38% and a negative return on equity of 49.91%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 62.81%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,750 shares of company stock worth $322,675. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Starbucks

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 1,578.9% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

