JPL Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTI. Central Valley Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. SAM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. SAM Advisors LLC now owns 313,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,407,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 98,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,317,000 after acquiring an additional 15,696 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 32,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $261.59. 1,859,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,101,911. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.74. The company has a market capitalization of $392.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $202.44 and a 12 month high of $263.36.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

