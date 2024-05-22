IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF (NYSEARCA:HFXI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF (NYSEARCA:HFXI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 274,015 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 132% from the previous session’s volume of 118,012 shares.The stock last traded at $27.25 and had previously closed at $27.43.

IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.43. The stock has a market cap of $596.64 million, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HFXI. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,963,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter.

IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF Company Profile

The IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF (HFXI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies located in developed nations outside of North America, with roughly half of its foreign currency exposure hedged to the USD.

