Castelnau Group (LON:CGL) Sets New 1-Year High at $80.00

Castelnau Group Limited (LON:CGL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 80 ($1.02) and last traded at GBX 80 ($1.02), with a volume of 28000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 78.50 ($1.00).

Castelnau Group Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 77.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 76.97. The company has a market capitalization of £254.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,663.33 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.62, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 40.25.

About Castelnau Group

Castelnau Group Limited operates as an investment company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Saint Peter Port, the United Kingdom.

