Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS) Trading Down 5.1%

Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) shares were down 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.15 and last traded at $15.17. Approximately 234,715 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 325,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ARIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Aris Water Solutions from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on Aris Water Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. TheStreet raised Aris Water Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Aris Water Solutions from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Aris Water Solutions from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.36.

Aris Water Solutions Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $865.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.67 and a 200-day moving average of $10.89.

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Aris Water Solutions had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $104.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aris Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aris Water Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This is an increase from Aris Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Aris Water Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Aris Water Solutions news, CEO Amanda M. Brock sold 62,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $1,019,547.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 487,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,016,344.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Aris Water Solutions news, CEO Amanda M. Brock sold 62,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $1,019,547.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 487,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,016,344.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amanda M. Brock sold 107,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total value of $1,797,300.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 549,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,156,883.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 22.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Aris Water Solutions

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Aris Water Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $338,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Aris Water Solutions by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 594,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,415,000 after purchasing an additional 21,515 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. purchased a new stake in Aris Water Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $283,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Aris Water Solutions by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aris Water Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $222,000. 39.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aris Water Solutions Company Profile

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

