Polar Capital Technology Trust (LON:PCT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $567.08

Polar Capital Technology Trust plc (LON:PCT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 567.08 ($7.21) and last traded at GBX 3,040 ($38.64), with a volume of 114111 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,045 ($38.70).

Polar Capital Technology Trust Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,967.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,736.17. The firm has a market cap of £3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 759.35 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Polar Capital Technology Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Polar Capital Technology Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Polar Capital LLP. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology sector and other sectors which use technology like information, media, communications, environment, computing, healthcare, and renewable energy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Polar Capital Technology Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polar Capital Technology Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.