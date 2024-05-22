Pzena Investment Management LLC Has $178.91 Million Holdings in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,313,442 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,522,186 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.93% of Nokia Oyj worth $178,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NOK. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 236.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 7,995 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 34.6% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 35,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 9,191 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 142.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 109,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 64,486 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its stake in Nokia Oyj by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 913,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 11,718 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Nokia Oyj by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 54,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 9,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Nokia Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of NOK stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.95. The stock had a trading volume of 10,938,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,006,604. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Nokia Oyj has a one year low of $2.94 and a one year high of $4.36. The firm has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Nokia Oyj from $4.39 to $4.26 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.42.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NOK

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.