Pzena Investment Management LLC Sells 97,443 Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Pzena Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,632,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,443 shares during the period. Avnet makes up 1.6% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned 0.10% of Avnet worth $435,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Avnet by 56.9% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 47,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 17,262 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Avnet during the third quarter worth about $330,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Avnet by 6.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 511,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,668,000 after acquiring an additional 28,902 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in Avnet by 37.9% in the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 325,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,694,000 after acquiring an additional 89,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Avnet by 5.3% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,077,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,303,000 after acquiring an additional 154,700 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Avnet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AVT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Avnet from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Avnet from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Avnet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Avnet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 618,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,487. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.94. Avnet, Inc. has a one year low of $41.92 and a one year high of $54.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.21.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). Avnet had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avnet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 19,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $1,008,437.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 140,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,269,090.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avnet Profile

(Free Report)

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.