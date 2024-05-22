SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Purchased by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,472,892 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243,444 shares during the quarter. SS&C Technologies makes up about 3.3% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SS&C Technologies worth $884,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SSNC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,871,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,603,000 after buying an additional 56,002 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 471,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,820,000 after buying an additional 104,081 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 51,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after buying an additional 6,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $1,795,000. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at SS&C Technologies

In other news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 10,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $639,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,429,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 15.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com raised SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.20.

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.90. 481,295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 962,459. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.61 and a 12 month high of $65.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 1.42.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.03. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Equities research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 38.25%.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Further Reading

