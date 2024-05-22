Pzena Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Pzena Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,345,668 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 625,027 shares during the period. PVH accounts for approximately 2.9% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned about 10.64% of PVH worth $774,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of PVH by 2,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 270 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in PVH in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of PVH by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 521 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PVH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other PVH news, EVP James Holmes sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $325,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,507,054.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PVH traded down $3.30 on Wednesday, reaching $110.83. The stock had a trading volume of 380,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,188. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.90. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.24. PVH Corp. has a 12-month low of $69.27 and a 12-month high of $141.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The textile maker reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.20%. PVH’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current year.

PVH announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, April 1st that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to purchase up to 24% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.38%.

PVH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of PVH from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on PVH from $156.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on PVH from $157.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on PVH from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on PVH from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.50.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

