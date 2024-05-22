Investment (LON:INV) Hits New 12-Month High at $355.20

The Investment Company plc (LON:INV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 355.20 ($4.51) and last traded at GBX 350 ($4.45), with a volume of 3841 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 333 ($4.23).

Investment Stock Up 5.4 %

The firm has a market cap of £6.46 million, a PE ratio of 4,375.00 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 316.86 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 306.76.

About Investment

(Get Free Report)

The Investment Company plc is a small registered, self-managed closed-ended balanced fund. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the United Kingdom. It primarily invests in a portfolio of equities, preference shares, loans, stocks, and long-term debentures. The fund is managed by Chelverton Asset Management Limited.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.