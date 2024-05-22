Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $8.00

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.00 and last traded at $8.03, with a volume of 101557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.25.

CMTG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Claros Mortgage Trust from $9.75 to $9.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Claros Mortgage Trust from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 26.27 and a current ratio of 26.27.

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $75.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.79 million. Claros Mortgage Trust had a positive return on equity of 1.51% and a negative net margin of 28.16%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Claros Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -161.29%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 8.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 0.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 324,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 5.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Claros Mortgage Trust by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Claros Mortgage Trust by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

