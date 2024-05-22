Marwyn Value Investors (LON:MVI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $205.00

Marwyn Value Investors (LON:MVI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 205 ($2.61) and last traded at GBX 96.98 ($1.23), with a volume of 429124 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 96.50 ($1.23).

Marwyn Value Investors Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of £53.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,206.25 and a beta of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 92.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 86.93.

Marwyn Value Investors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.27 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Marwyn Value Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11,250.00%.

About Marwyn Value Investors

Marwyn Value Investors Limited specializes in investments in growth capital, buyout, industry consolidation, and acquisition-led growth strategies in small and mid-cap businesses. The fund also invests in consolidation opportunities in industry sectors that are undergoing structural or regulatory change, and is sector agnostic.

