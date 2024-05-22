High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO) Hits New 1-Year High at $1.47

High Arctic Energy Services Inc (TSE:HWO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.47 and last traded at C$1.43, with a volume of 34900 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.45.

High Arctic Energy Services Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$69.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89.

Get High Arctic Energy Services alerts:

High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 8th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter. High Arctic Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 7.99% and a negative net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of C$18.11 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that High Arctic Energy Services Inc will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About High Arctic Energy Services

High Arctic Energy Services Inc, an oilfield services company, provides oilfield services to exploration and production companies in Canada and Papua New Guinea. The company operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Production Services, and Ancillary Services. It offers drilling services, including provision of drilling personnel; well servicing and snubbing services; and hydraulic workover units.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for High Arctic Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Arctic Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.