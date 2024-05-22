Noram Lithium (CVE:NRM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.14

Noram Lithium Corp. (CVE:NRM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 89968 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Noram Lithium Trading Down 3.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 26.78 and a current ratio of 6.92. The company has a market cap of C$13.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.27.

Noram Lithium Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Noram Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. Its flagship property is the Zeus Lithium project consisting of 146 placer claims and 136 lode claims covering an area of approximately 1,113 hectares located in Clayton Valley, Nevada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Noram Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noram Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.