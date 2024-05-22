Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Hits New 1-Year High at $30.94

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $30.94 and last traded at $30.89, with a volume of 1784750 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Flex from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum downgraded Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Flex from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Flex from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flex currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.83.

Get Flex alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Flex

Flex Trading Up 5.0 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.18.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Flex had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 3.58%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Flex news, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,860 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total transaction of $53,735.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,009.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,860 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total transaction of $53,735.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,009.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 34,097 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $976,879.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 145,692 shares in the company, valued at $4,174,075.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 320,451 shares of company stock valued at $9,259,452. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flex

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flex in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flex in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Flex by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Flex by 276.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flex in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flex

(Get Free Report)

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.