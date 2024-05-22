Barry Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,896 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,943,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,488,000 after buying an additional 239,972 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 2.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,364,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,018,000 after purchasing an additional 65,814 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,883,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,270,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,223,000 after purchasing an additional 87,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,599,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,497,000 after acquiring an additional 146,993 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Healthpeak Properties Stock Down 1.2 %

DOC traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.51. 1,599,244 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,785,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 56.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.68. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $15.24 and a one year high of $22.38.

Healthpeak Properties Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. This is an increase from Healthpeak Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 342.87%.

DOC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.08.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Healthpeak Properties

About Healthpeak Properties

(Free Report)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.