Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by Barry Investment Advisors LLC

Barry Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 350,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $79,682,000 after acquiring an additional 5,643 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 334,137 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,946,000 after buying an additional 40,682 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 323,628 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $73,557,000 after buying an additional 10,443 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 98.6% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.10, for a total value of $50,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,145,972.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total transaction of $421,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,448.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 250 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.10, for a total value of $50,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,145,972.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,744 shares of company stock worth $5,111,382. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Friday, February 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Argus raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.14.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

Laboratory Co. of America stock traded down $3.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $201.61. 464,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 748,586. The stock has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $207.81 and its 200 day moving average is $215.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.88. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $174.20 and a 52-week high of $234.09.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.20. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.82 earnings per share. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

