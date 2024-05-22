Barry Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPGP. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 1,149.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 170,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,729,000 after acquiring an additional 156,982 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $861,000. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,606,000. Private Client Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,639 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPGP traded down $0.63 on Wednesday, hitting $103.72. 305,794 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,143. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.92. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.97. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 52 week low of $84.08 and a 52 week high of $107.06.

About Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

