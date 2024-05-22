Barry Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,121 Shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Free Report) by 34.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,075,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,117,000 after acquiring an additional 481,619 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,170,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 293,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 169,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,734,000 after buying an additional 20,272 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 351.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 115,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,541,000 after buying an additional 90,120 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Healthcare ETF alerts:

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Stock Performance

iShares Global Healthcare ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.28. 130,382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,305. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 12-month low of $77.96 and a 12-month high of $93.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.75 and a 200 day moving average of $88.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.56.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.