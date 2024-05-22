Barry Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,634 Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Group Inc. grew its position in Simon Property Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 14,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,097,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPG traded down $2.02 on Wednesday, reaching $145.95. The stock had a trading volume of 401,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,363. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.17 and a 12-month high of $157.82. The company has a market cap of $47.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $147.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by ($0.55). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 78.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.36%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.40.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

