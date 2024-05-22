Barry Investment Advisors LLC Invests $355,000 in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $77,170,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,205,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,260,000 after purchasing an additional 140,255 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 14,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.5% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 481,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,618,000 after purchasing an additional 49,835 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:DFAC traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.88. 1,185,532 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,622,683. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.79. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $24.84 and a one year high of $32.19. The firm has a market cap of $27.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.