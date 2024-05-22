UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) is Pzena Investment Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 392.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,145,113 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,027,505 shares during the quarter. UBS Group accounts for about 3.5% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $931,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in UBS Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,004,151,000. FMR LLC raised its position in UBS Group by 37.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,432,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,271,454,000 after acquiring an additional 14,104,407 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 45,949,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,424,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840,395 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of UBS Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,168,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $275,313,000 after purchasing an additional 389,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 8,998,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $223,144,000 after purchasing an additional 95,547 shares during the last quarter.

Get UBS Group alerts:

UBS Group Stock Performance

Shares of UBS stock traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $30.00. The stock had a trading volume of 760,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,793,336. UBS Group AG has a 52-week low of $18.76 and a 52-week high of $32.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.61 and its 200-day moving average is $28.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BNP Paribas cut UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Societe Generale raised shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup lowered UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of UBS Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Our Latest Report on UBS

UBS Group Profile

(Free Report)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.