Barry Investment Advisors LLC Sells 14,921 Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 38.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,696 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 14,921 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vodafone Group Public during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 581.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,351 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,566 shares in the last quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 146.7% in the 4th quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 5,466 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,472 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the period. 7.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vodafone Group Public Price Performance

Vodafone Group Public stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.49. The stock had a trading volume of 5,318,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,654,708. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.71 and its 200 day moving average is $8.78. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a one year low of $8.02 and a one year high of $10.46.

Vodafone Group Public Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.469 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Vodafone Group Public Profile

(Free Report)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

