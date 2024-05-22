EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 658 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,994,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,132,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,015 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,627,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,281,584,000 after acquiring an additional 296,317 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,560,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $854,295,000 after acquiring an additional 502,304 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,550,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $853,721,000 after acquiring an additional 356,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth about $950,192,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCHW has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 65,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total transaction of $5,025,530.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 60,741,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,670,416,703.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 26,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $2,003,360.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,674,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,485,090.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 65,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total transaction of $5,025,530.40. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 60,741,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,670,416,703.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 672,036 shares of company stock valued at $49,281,565. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of Charles Schwab stock traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,809,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,431,518. The stock has a market cap of $137.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.95. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $48.66 and a 12-month high of $79.49.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. As a group, analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.84%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

