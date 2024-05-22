Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) Director Sells C$3,435,562.00 in Stock

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) Director Catharine Elizabeth Goddard Farrow sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$171.78, for a total value of C$3,435,562.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 301 shares in the company, valued at C$51,705.21.

FNV traded down C$5.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$170.09. The company had a trading volume of 137,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,319. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1 year low of C$139.19 and a 1 year high of C$205.49. The company has a quick ratio of 23.26, a current ratio of 29.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of C$32.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$164.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$155.23.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.07 by C$0.16. Franco-Nevada had a negative net margin of 39.96% and a negative return on equity of 7.75%. The company had revenue of C$412.95 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 4.4911334 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $0.487 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently -58.06%.

FNV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$182.00 to C$196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$201.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$168.00 to C$177.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eight Capital increased their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Veritas Investment Research raised their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$149.00 to C$173.00 in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$191.17.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

